1 dead in east Las Vegas crash, Boulder Highway southbound closed

One man is dead after his vehicle on Friday, March 29, 2019, struck a wall on Boulder Highway near the Kings Row Trailer Park. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Friday morning crash has closed all southbound lanes on Boulder Highway at Dalhart Street, near Sahara Avenue. (RTC camera)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning that has shout down all southbound lanes on Boulder Highway at Dalhart Street, near Sahara Avenue.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said police responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. after a car crashed into a wall at 3650 Boulder Highway near 4 Mile Bar and Kings Row Trailer Park.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Matchko said it is unknown if the driver was impaired and that fatal investigators are on the scene.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area as Boulder Highway will remain closed while the crash is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.