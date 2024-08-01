96°F
1 dead in southwest valley apartment blaze; third fire fatality since Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 9:46 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2024 - 10:01 pm

A person died Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex fire in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at 5055 Duneville Street, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters reported seeing light smoke and no fire when they arrived at the two-story dwelling, but a primary search found a fatality.

Crews conducted a forcible entry and performed the search. Personnel extinguished the fire and confined it to a single unit.

No other patients or injuries were reported.

Occupants from three adjacent units were displaced for a short period of time while the scene was examined and processed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The death was the third fire-related fatality in Las Vegas since Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

