1 dead in southwest valley apartment blaze; third fire fatality since Sunday

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at 5055 Duneville Street, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

File - The Clark County Fire Department truck pictured on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A person died Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex fire in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at 5055 Duneville Street, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters reported seeing light smoke and no fire when they arrived at the two-story dwelling, but a primary search found a fatality.

Crews conducted a forcible entry and performed the search. Personnel extinguished the fire and confined it to a single unit.

No other patients or injuries were reported.

Occupants from three adjacent units were displaced for a short period of time while the scene was examined and processed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The death was the third fire-related fatality in Las Vegas since Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.