1 dies in pickup-semi collision in Lincoln County

At least one motorist died Thursday night in when a pickup truck collided with a semi in southern Lincoln County.

#trafficalert ⚠️ Fatal Crash US93 and Mile Marker 8 in Lincoln County. Semi vs Pick Up, one confirmed deceased. Expect delays in the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 27, 2019

The collision occurred on U.S. Route 93 near mile marker 8, north of Coyote Springs. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

