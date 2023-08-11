93°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 3:12 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2023 - 6:12 pm
Multiple people were transported by helicopter to UMC Trauma as Las Vegas police investigate a ...
Multiple people were transported by helicopter to UMC Trauma as Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection of West Russell Road and Lindell Road, on Friday, Aug 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection o ...
Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection of West Russell and South Lindell roads, on Friday, Aug 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were transported to University Medical Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection o ...
Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection of West Russell Road and Lindell Road, on Friday, Aug 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were transported to University Medical Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One driver was killed and three motorists suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in a three-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 1:43 p.m. at South Lindell and West Russell roads.

A preliminary crash report indicated that two vehicles were westbound on Russell when a vehicle No. 1 northbound on Lindell tried to cross the intersection.

The northbound vehicle clipped one of the westbound vehicles and pushed it into the third vehicle.

The second vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole. Medical personnel attempted to extract the driver of the second vehicle with a helicopter on standby, but the driver was declared deceased.

The three other motorists were taken to University Medical Center.

Metro said there was no indication of impairment.

Contact Marv in Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Raiders add veteran running back
Raiders add veteran running back
3
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
4
Davante Adams leaves Raiders practice with apparent injury
Davante Adams leaves Raiders practice with apparent injury
5
’This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
’This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect in July homicide found dead in St. Louis
By / RJ

Marcus Anthony, 36, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound recently. He was found by St. Louis law enforcement officers, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

“You always have the ability to help your body and your mind,” yoga instructor Diane Rosens ...
Yoga bolsters mental, physical strength at any age
By Natalie Burt • Special / RJ

Why not try yoga during these downward dog days of summer? Local instructor Diane Rosenstein, 72, explains how it nurtures our bodies and minds.

More stories
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan
1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
1 killed in northeast valley crash
1 killed in northeast valley crash