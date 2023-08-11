1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
Multiple injuries were reported in a crash Friday afternoon in southwest Las Vegas.
One driver was killed and three motorists suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in a three-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 1:43 p.m. at South Lindell and West Russell roads.
A preliminary crash report indicated that two vehicles were westbound on Russell when a vehicle No. 1 northbound on Lindell tried to cross the intersection.
The northbound vehicle clipped one of the westbound vehicles and pushed it into the third vehicle.
The second vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole. Medical personnel attempted to extract the driver of the second vehicle with a helicopter on standby, but the driver was declared deceased.
The three other motorists were taken to University Medical Center.
Metro said there was no indication of impairment.
Contact Marv in Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.