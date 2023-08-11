1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash

Multiple injuries were reported in a crash Friday afternoon in southwest Las Vegas.

Multiple people were transported by helicopter to UMC Trauma as Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection of West Russell Road and Lindell Road, on Friday, Aug 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection of West Russell and South Lindell roads, on Friday, Aug 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were transported to University Medical Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection of West Russell Road and Lindell Road, on Friday, Aug 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were transported to University Medical Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One driver was killed and three motorists suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in a three-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 1:43 p.m. at South Lindell and West Russell roads.

A preliminary crash report indicated that two vehicles were westbound on Russell when a vehicle No. 1 northbound on Lindell tried to cross the intersection.

The northbound vehicle clipped one of the westbound vehicles and pushed it into the third vehicle.

The second vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole. Medical personnel attempted to extract the driver of the second vehicle with a helicopter on standby, but the driver was declared deceased.

The three other motorists were taken to University Medical Center.

Metro said there was no indication of impairment.

