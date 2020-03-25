1 hospitalized after fire at home in east Las Vegas

The Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded to the house fire at 3630 Florrie Ave. around 12:40 p.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized after a fire in east Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded to a house fire at 3630 Florrie Ave. around 12:40 p.m., Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said.

The fire had broken out in the garage of a single-story home and spread to the attic, Wiercinski said.

Three adults and two children lived in the home and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. One person was taken to a local hospital.

Crews are still at the scene investigating the cause of the fire, Wiercinski said.

