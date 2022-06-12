94°F
1 injured, 20 displaced in $500K fire at west valley apartment building

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2022 - 6:52 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2022 - 10:33 pm
A snorkel sprays water on an apartment building after a fire at Lantana Apartments, 1200 S. Tor ...
A snorkel sprays water on an apartment building after a fire at Lantana Apartments, 1200 S. Torrey Pines Drive, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
A snorkel sprays water on an apartment building after a fire at Lantana Apartments, 1200 S. Tor ...
A snorkel sprays water on an apartment building after a fire at Lantana Apartments, 1200 S. Torrey Pines Drive, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Firefighters hit hotspots after an apartment building fire at Lantana Apartments, 1200 S. Torre ...
Firefighters hit hotspots after an apartment building fire at Lantana Apartments, 1200 S. Torrey Pines Drive, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A person was hospitalized for a minor smoke inhalation and leg injury injury during a two-alarm fire at a west valley apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

About 75 firefighters and 30 units battled the fire in a 16-unit, two-story building at Lantana Apartments, 1200 S. Torrey Pines Drive, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

At 4:30 p.m., the bulk of the fire was out with Las Vegas and Clark County crews working to put out several hotspots.

The management of the complex is working with the American Red Cross and those displaced. The American Red Cross said in a news release later Saturday that it was assisting more than 20 people displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation, said Las Vegas fire spokesman Tim Szymanski. Eight units suffered extensive damage and eight units had heavy damage. Damage was estimated at $500,000.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

