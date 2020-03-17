1 injured in 2-vehicle rollover crash in central valley

A motorist flipped their vehicle and slammed into a pickup in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening when two vehicles collided, resulting in one rolling over, about 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Desert Inn Road and South Eastern Avenue in the central Las Vegas Valley. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening when two vehicles collided, resulting in one rolling over, about 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Desert Inn Road and South Eastern Avenue in the central Las Vegas Valley. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorist flipped their vehicle and slammed into a pickup in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

The crash unfolded at 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Desert Inn Road at South Eastern Avenue. Police said the vehicle that flipped was not registered and that the driver suffered injuries, but they were not life-threatening. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police were observed at the scene giving a motorist a field sobriety test.

All eastbound traffic on Desert Inn Road was shut down at Eastern Avenue.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.