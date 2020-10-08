1 injured in central Las Vegas house fire

One person suffered injuries in a single-story house fire in central Las Vegas early Thursday.

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters put out a fire that burned a small home at West Cincinnati Avenue and Fairfield Avenue early Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews were called to the 224 Cincinnati Ave. shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

UPDATE F3H: TOC: 3:39AM 224 Cincinnati Ave fully involved 1-sto structure – OUT other exposures on property dmg’d, occupied structure next door 220 Cincinnati Ave dmg’d, @RedCrossNevada 1 adult, no inj’s reported, cause under investigation, crews picking up. #PIO1NEWS Ward:3 pic.twitter.com/u1XEhrifnJ — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 8, 2020

An offensive attack on the house was underway and two more engines had been dispatched to the fire.

One person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, said Battalion Chief Bob Pitts.

The American Red Cross was assisting a displaced resident.

There was some damage to the adjacent house, 220 Cincinnati Ave.

Las Vegas and Clark County crews were at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.