1 injured in central Las Vegas house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 4:19 am
 
Updated October 8, 2020 - 5:38 am

One person suffered injuries in a single-story house fire in central Las Vegas early Thursday.

Crews were called to the 224 Cincinnati Ave. shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

An offensive attack on the house was underway and two more engines had been dispatched to the fire.

One person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, said Battalion Chief Bob Pitts.

The American Red Cross was assisting a displaced resident.

There was some damage to the adjacent house, 220 Cincinnati Ave.

Las Vegas and Clark County crews were at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

