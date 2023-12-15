1 injured in explosion, fire at Cold Creek home

The home was being renovated and had three occupants. One suffered burn injuries and self-transported to University Medical Center.

One occupant suffered burn injuries when the repair of a gas leak apparently caused an explosion and fire at a residence under renovation in Cold Creek on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Clark County Fire Department)

One person suffered burn injuries when a leaking gas pipeline apparently exploded while being repaired at a Cold Creek residence Thursday evening.

The fire, reported at 5:34 p.m., burned through the roof of the home at 149 Raven Oaks Drive, according to Clark County Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian O’Neal.

The home was being renovated and had three occupants. One suffered burn injuries and self-transported to University Medical Center.

The official cause is under investigation.

Cold Creek is the first Firewise Community in Southern Nevada, O’Neal stated in a news release. The homeowners had recently removed 13 trees from around the home in order to reduce wildfire risk. Even with flames high above the roof line of the home, there was no fire extension into the adjacent forest.

Nearly 30 firefighters battled the fire, including several from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

