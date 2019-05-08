1 injured in small-plane crash near Boulder City airport

One person was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after a small plane crashed, according to a tweet from Boulder City sent about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Boulder City tweeted this photo of a small plane crash near the Boulder City airport on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Boulder City Twitter)

A person was injured after a small plane crashed near Boulder City Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The plane, which had two people on board, crashed about 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, Boulder City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said. It crashed just southwest of the airport, near a sewer pond in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Quail Drive, she said.

The Boulder City police and fire departments were called to the scene after the crash, and the Federal Aviation Authority has been notified, LaPlante said.

One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, she said.

The Federal Aviation Authority will conduct an investigation into the crash. It was unclear Tuesday night what led to the crash.

