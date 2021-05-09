1 killed after wrong-way crash on Interstate 15
The Nevada Highway Patrol is warning people to expect delays and asking motorists to avoid the area.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas.
The crash occurred just after 6:15 a.m. at Clark County mile marker 75, near Valley of Fire, involving a wrong-way driver and a tractor trailer.
The Highway Patrol is warning people to expect delays and asking motorists to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.