75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

1 killed after wrong-way crash on Interstate 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2021 - 8:03 am
 
Updated May 9, 2021 - 8:54 am
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just after 6:15 a.m. at Clark County mile marker 75, near Valley of Fire, involving a wrong-way driver and a tractor trailer.

The Highway Patrol is warning people to expect delays and asking motorists to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Disabled Las Vegas street artist settles with police for $150K
Disabled Las Vegas street artist settles with police for $150K
2
Station Casinos looks — again — to develop long-held property
Station Casinos looks — again — to develop long-held property
3
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
4
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
5
Caesars Palace to reopen its buffet
Caesars Palace to reopen its buffet
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Flowerpot plants determine how often water is needed in a landscape if they are on the same val ...
Las Vegas landscape design determines watering
By / RJ

Once a landscape design is finished, the amount of water it needs is fixed. You won’t be able to change the amount it needs, by much, without removing plants or changing them.