1 killed as 2 vehicles collide in North Las Vegas

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. at North Decatur Boulevard and Jay Avenue.

One person died in a two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

The crash between a truck and sedan occurred around 4:15 p.m. at North Decatur Boulevard and Jay Avenue.

One driver was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

He said South Decatur Boulevard was closed in both directions from West Gowan Road to Ricky Road and Jay was closed in both directions at South Decatur.

No further information was available.

