1 killed in crash at Nellis Air Force Base

The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m. in the 4900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man died in a single vehicle crash at Nellis Air Force Base Friday night.

The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m. in the 4900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. A vehicle crashed into a curb and a rock, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Ibarra said the driver was taken to the hospital where he died.

Nellis security asked Las Vegas police to respond due to the man being a civilian, according to Ibarra.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.