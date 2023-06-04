78°F
Local

1 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2023 - 6:59 pm
 
Updated June 4, 2023 - 1:06 am
A Las Vegas man was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in the southeast valley Saturday evening.

At around 5:20 p.m., a white 2010 Kia Soul was traveling southbound on Boulder Highway when it ran a red light at the intersection with East Russell Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The Kia Soul collided with a 2022 Kia Stinger that was headed westbound on Russell and had the green light.

As the vehicles collided, both were redirected southwest and crashed into three other vehicles.

The 25-year-old driver of the Soul died at the scene, and several occupants of the car exited the vehicle and fled the scene, Metro said. The driver of the Stinger was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after suffering minor injuries.

Boulder and Russell was shut down for several hours.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

