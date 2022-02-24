52°F
1 killed in plane crash near Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2022 - 2:22 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

One person was killed in a plane crash near Boulder City Thursday.

Boulder City firefighters responded to an Ultralight plane crash off U.S. Highway 95, according to a statement from Boulder City spokesperson Lisa LaPlante.

The pilot was the only person on board and was pronounced dead Thursday.

“Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” LaPlante said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

