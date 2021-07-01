1 killed in south Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 was closed Wednesday night while Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash.

Troopers were called at 10 p.m. to I-15 north near Starr Avenue, according to traffic logs from the department.

The circumstances regarding the crash remained unclear Wednesday night, but troopers said at least one person had died as of 11:30 p.m.

Traffic was detoured off St. Rose Parkway, according to a statement from highway patrol.

