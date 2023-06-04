1 killed in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. near Boulder Highway and East Russell Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a two-vehicle southeast Las Vegas Valley crash Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. near Boulder Highway and East Russell Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

He said there were no other injuries and that the intersection would shut down for the next few hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

