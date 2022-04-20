1 killed in Sun City Anthem crash involving DUI suspect

A woman died after a crash involving an impaired driver in Henderson, police said Wednesday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died after a three-vehicle crash involving an impaired driver in Henderson on Tuesday, police said.

The crash was was reported at 4:43 p.m. near Sun City Anthem Drive and Volunteer Boulevard and involved a 2015 Ford SUV, 2014 Jeep SUV and a 1997 Ford pickup truck, according to a statement from Henderson police on Wednesday. The SUVs were stopped at the intersection when the pickup, traveling south on Sun City Anthem, crashed into them.

The driver of the pickup, 53-year-old Oscar Perez, was arrested and booked on charges of driving with a revoked license, failure to decrease speed and impaired driving resulting in death, according to jail records.

An 83-year-old passenger in the pickup died Wednesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified her as of Wednesday afternoon.

Perez’ upcoming court date was not immediately available.

