1 killed in two-vehicle crash in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2022 - 3:06 pm
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Enterprise.

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. at South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. One person was taken to a hospital where they died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

He said the intersection of Rainbow and Windmill was closed in all directions.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

