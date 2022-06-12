1 person injufred in 2-alarm $500K fire at west valley apartment building

The cause is under investigation after one person was injured in a west valley apartment complex fire Saturday.

A person was hospitalized for a minor smoke inhalation and leg injury injury during a two-alarm fire at a west valley apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

About 75 firefighters and 30 units battled the fire in a 16-unit, two-story building at Lantana Apartments, 1200 S. Torrey Pines Drive, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

At 4:30 p.m., the bulk of the fire was out with Las Vegas and Clark County crews working to put out several hotspots.

The management of the complex is working with the American Red Cross and those displaced. A number of displaced people was not available.

The cause is under investigation, said Las Vegas fire spokesman Tim Szymanski. Eight units suffered extensive damage and eight units had heavy damage. Damage was estimated at $500,000.

