1 suffers injuries in central Las Vegas house fire

One person suffered injuries in a single-story house fire in central Las Vegas early Thursday.

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters put out a fire that burned a small home at West Cincinnati Avenue and Fairfield Avenue early Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews were called to the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

An offensive attack on the house was underway and two more engines had been dispatched to the fire.

One person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, said Battalion Chief Bob Pitts.Las Vegas and Clark County crews were at the scene.

