1 suffers injuries in central Las Vegas house fire

One person suffered injuries in a single-story house fire in central Las Vegas early Thursday.
Crews were called to the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
An offensive attack on the house was underway and two more engines had been dispatched to the fire.
One person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, said Battalion Chief Bob Pitts.Las Vegas and Clark County crews were at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.