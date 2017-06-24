1 wounded after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the northeast valley that left at least one person injured on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The shooting was called in about 11 a.m. Saturday near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Nellis boulevards. Metropolitan Police Lt. Mark Lourenco said injuries resulting from the shooting were not life-threatening.

Further details were not immediately available.

