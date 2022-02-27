100 Black Men of Las Vegas hosts leadership panel for teens at UNLV

Teenagers attended a leadership presentation put on by 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, a volunteer group that mentors children.

Nevada National Guard Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry told more than a dozen teenagers on Saturday morning to look inside themselves if they want to change the world.

Berry was a guest speaker at a leadership presentation put on by 100 Black Men of Las Vegas at UNLV’s Student Union. The volunteer organization started in 1999 and has more than 80 members. They help young people with mentorship, life skills and financial empowerment programs.

Before the event, mirrors were given out to the teens with a message on the outside flap — “If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and make that change” — a reference to the lyrics of Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror.”

Berry asked everyone to read the quote and to look at themselves in the mirror to see that they can be the change.

The event started with mentors from 100 Black Men introducing themselves and listing their accomplishments to motivate the attendees. After the introductions of all the attending members, the floor was given to Berry, who added something to the teens’ “toolboxes.”

He told them to write down five notes about becoming a better leader, starting with “the first person you must lead is yourself.”

The second note was “leadership is a choice.” He said no one can make anyone a leader and that “decisions determine destiny.”

Third, “you don’t become successful by yourself,” Berry said. “You stand on the shoulders of greatness.”

Fourth, one must identify their strengths and manage their weaknesses. Lastly, “when you lead yourself better, you lead others better.”

Other guest speakers included UNLV President Keith Whitfield and Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank.

Hank said it was important to be there to give back to the youth in his community.

“To be someone in law enforcement, to show them that they can be part of this process and engage with this process, so that they can help change it if that’s what they desire,” Hank said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the event.

Russell Whitmore II is the son of a mentor and has been with the organization for three years.

“I consider my dad as a role model,” Whitmore said after the event.

Gentry Richardson, president and CEO of group, said he plans on having quarterly meetings at UNLV, which he called an “oasis for development of our youth.”

“I supported them coming here because they’re going to help an important part of our community,” Whitfield said.

For more information, visit 100blackmenlasvegas.org.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.