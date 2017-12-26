1,000 Christmas meals served to Las Vegas area homeless – PHOTOS

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada opened its doors on Christmas, as more than 100 volunteers served 1,000 Christmas meals to Southern Nevada’s homeless and less fortunate.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada President and CEO Deacon Thomas A. Roberts greets guests during Christmas dinner at Catholic Charities' St. Vincent facility on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sharonda Hightower and her two-year-old son Ezra, who are currently homeless and living in a shelter, enjoy their Christmas dinner at Catholic Charities' St. Vincent facility on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada President and CEO Deacon Thomas A. Roberts leads a blessing before volunteers served Christmas dinner to the homeless at Catholic Charities' St. Vincent facility on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Volunteers takes part in a blessing led by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada President and CEO Deacon Thomas A. Roberts before the volunteers served Christmas dinner to the homeless at Catholic Charities' St. Vincent facility on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A group of volunteers pose for a photo before serving Christmas dinner to the homeless at Catholic Charities' St. Vincent facility on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas resident Amado Villegas delivers a Christmas dinner while volunteering at Catholic Charities' St. Vincent facility on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guests eat Christmas dinner at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. More than 100 volunteers served approximately 1000 Christmas meals to Sourthern Nevada's homeless and less fortunate.

Warren Enoch, who is currently homeless and living in a shelter, karaokes "She Believes In Me" by Kenny Rogers during Christmas dinner at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada St. Vincent facility on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guests eat Christmas dinner at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. More than 100 volunteers served approximately 1000 Christmas meals to Sourthern Nevada's homeless and less fortunate. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guests eat Christmas dinner at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. More than 100 volunteers served approximately 1000 Christmas meals to Sourthern Nevada's homeless and less fortunate. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Executive Chef Jun Lao planned a special holiday menu: roast turkey, garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, honey glazed carrots and a cherry Christmas cake.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility has been serving meals to the community’s homeless and vulnerable men, women and children since 1965.

