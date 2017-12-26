Local

1,000 Christmas meals served to Las Vegas area homeless – PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2017 - 4:54 pm
 

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada opened its doors on Christmas, as more than 100 volunteers served 1,000 Christmas meals to Southern Nevada’s homeless and less fortunate.

Executive Chef Jun Lao planned a special holiday menu: roast turkey, garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, honey glazed carrots and a cherry Christmas cake.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility has been serving meals to the community’s homeless and vulnerable men, women and children since 1965.

For additional information on Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s suite of programs, visit www.catholiccharities.com.

