11 places to trick-or-treat all week in Las Vegas, Henderson

This Halloween, discover 11 options for safe trick-or-treating and other family-friendly celebrations across the Las Vegas Valley.

Mary McClellan, left, and Heidi Wade of TR Realty outfitted their trunk with ghosts and jack-o’-lanterns for Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 24. The drive-thru Halloween celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

Oct. 26

Nevada State College

Nevada State College’s School of Education invites community members to bring their kids to campus for Halloween fun with a Trunk-Or-Treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In addition to Trunk-Or-Treat, guests are welcome to look inside Nevada State College’s new Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC) during an open house event. The free Trunk-Or-Treat will take place in the Christensen Education Building (CEB) parking lot. Register here.

Oct. 27

West Wind Drive-In

Join the North Las Vegas Police Department for its 21st annual Safe Halloween celebration.

Families will be treated to a free movie double feature at the West Wind Drive-In (4150 W. Carey Ave.) in North Las Vegas with “The Addams Family” at 6:30 p.m. and “Goosebumps” at 8:30 p.m.

Each vehicle must have at least one child who is 12 years or under and one adult who is at least 21 in order to attend.

One bag of Halloween candy and a coupon for one free tub of popcorn will be provided per vehicle. Admission is limited to the first 385 vehicles that have preregistered. Register here.

Safe and Sane Halloween

Spring Valley Area Command will host Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 8445 Eldora Ave.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will put on a variety of safe and sane Halloween events. Families and kids of all ages are invited to interact with officers, play games, and get candy at the free events.

Oct. 28

Safe and Sane Halloween

Southeast Area Command will host a Trunk or Treat Halloween event on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Silver Bowl Park (6800 East Russell Road) near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. School of Rock, Las Vegas will provide live music, and food will be onsite for purchase. Carnival games and trunk or treating for the kids will also be available.

Convention Center Area Command & South Central Area Command will host Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 750 Sierra Vista Drive.

Monster Mash Trunk or Treat

Find free trick-or-treating, music and games at The Crossing Church (7950 W Windmill Lane) from 5 to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Haunted in the Desert Oct. 28 through Oct. 30

Haunted In the Desert returns for another year. An old western ghost town comes alive for a spook-tacular drive-thru experience that is fun for all ages from 6 to 9 p.m. for three nights. No tricks — just treats! Free souvenir bag of candy for children under 12.

Friday, Oct. 29

Tivoli Village

Tivoli Village (400 S. Rampart Blvd) invites families to experience a safe evening of Halloween fun with trunk or treating throughout the lifestyle center. Decorated vehicles and retailers onsite will offer trick or treaters candy and more. The free event is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tivoli Village will also host a kid-friendly maze on Friday and Saturday and an Instagrammable Museum of Monsters through Oct. 31.

Oct. 31

Fergusons Downtown

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fergusons Downtown (1028 E Fremont St), Future Makers and Tofu Tees will host trick-or-treat bag crafts, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, face painting, and more. A donation of $10 is suggested.

Town Scary

Town Square turns Town SCARY and children of all ages are invited to bring bags or baskets and trick-or-treat at participating stores and restaurants from 4 to 7 p.m. Event is free.

Halloween Ghost Walk

The District will host its annual Halloween Ghost Walk sponsored by Mix 94.1 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Main Street by The Courtyard at The District (2240 Village Walk Dr.)

Dress up for an evening filled with trick-or-treating, costume contests, and spooktacular jams.

Participating retailers will be waiting with bowls full of candy so be sure to stop by every one of them!

Container Park

Container Park welcomes costumed kids for an evening of trick-or-treating.

Guests can go tenant-to-tenant for special gifts and candy from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary sunset screening on The Lawn of “Hocus Pocus.”

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with mariachi entertainment from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. provided by the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

Entry is free, costumes are encouraged.

