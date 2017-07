About 1,500 customers across Clark County were without power in the wake of 12 outages across the Las Vegas Valley as of 10 p.m. Friday, according to NV Energy’s website.

Map of power outages in Las Vegas Valley (NV Energy website)

About 1,500 customers across Clark County were without power in the wake of 12 outages across the Las Vegas Valley as of 10 p.m. Friday, according to NV Energy’s website.

The company website indicated most customers would regain power by early Saturday morning.

NV Energy officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.