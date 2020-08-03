16-year-old girl killed in high-speed accident near Strip

A 16-year-old girl was killed early Monday when a speeding vehicle she was riding in crashed into a wall just off the Las Vegas Strip.

A 16-year-old girl was killed early Monday when a speeding vehicle she was riding in crashed into a wall just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren said the teen was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed” as it headed west on Sands Avenue just after 9 a.m.

“That vehicle at some point, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and unfortunately it hit a wall just north on Sands, right before Las Vegas Boulevard,” Koren said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a teenage male, and an adult male in a back seat were both transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Koren said it is still unclear why the vehicle was traveling so fast. The crash closed all lanes of Sands Avenue for much of the morning. A pedestrian walkway stretching from Wynn Las Vegas to Palazzo was also closed.

“What I can tell you is the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, and it is a reminder to all drivers out there to slow down, drive safely and wear a seat belt,” Koren said.

