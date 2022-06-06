82°F
18-wheeler overturns in northwest Las Vegas

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2022 - 7:03 am
 
An 18-wheeler overturned on a highway off-ramp in northwest Las Vegas early Monday, June 6, 202 ...
An 18-wheeler overturned on a highway off-ramp in northwest Las Vegas early Monday, June 6, 2022. (FASTCam)

An 18-wheeler overturned on a highway off-ramp in northwest Las Vegas early Monday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was responding to the crash in the eastbound Lake Mead Boulevard off-ramp from U.S. Highway 95 just after 6 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the right lane of Lake Mead was blocked as a result.

Some modest traffic delays were expected in the area. There was no immediate indication of anyone being injured in the crash.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

