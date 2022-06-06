18-wheeler overturns in northwest Las Vegas

An 18-wheeler overturned on a highway off-ramp in northwest Las Vegas early Monday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was responding to the crash in the eastbound Lake Mead Boulevard off-ramp from U.S. Highway 95 just after 6 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the right lane of Lake Mead was blocked as a result.

Some modest traffic delays were expected in the area. There was no immediate indication of anyone being injured in the crash.

