1822 half eagle coin worth $5M to be auctioned in Las Vegas

A rare half eagle coin minted nearly 200 years ago will be auctioned in Las Vegas next month.

A rare 1822 half eagle to be auctioned March 25, 2021, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. (Stack's Bowers Galleries)

Stack’s Bowers Galleries says it believes the coin is worth $5 million or more.

There are only three known specimens of the 1822 half eagle, and the coin is the finest of the three, according to a news release by the gallery conducting the auction March 25 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

There have been only two occasions in American numismatic history in which an 1822 half eagle has sold at auction, one in 1906 and another in 1982.

The Pogue coin has never been to the auction block.

“Today, the 1822 half eagle stands at the peak of American rarities in private hands — with just one coin available,” the gallery stated. “Opportunities to acquire an example happen only very seldom, and generations pass without even the most well-financed collectors, dealers, and museums having an opportunity to own one.”

