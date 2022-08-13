90°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

1st monkeypox case confirmed in Nye County as it awaits vaccine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2022 - 4:35 pm
 
Updated August 13, 2022 - 6:11 pm
FILE - This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) ...
FILE - This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. (NIAID via AP)

Health officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Nye County.

No details were provided about the person who is infected.

Nye County is working to get designated doses of the monkeypox vaccination, but it has not received the first shipment, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Captain David Boruchwitz stated in an email.

Monkeypox is a viral disease similar to smallpox and is transmitted most often by skin-to-skin contact. While rarely fatal, monkeypox can cause painful lesions on the face and body that take two to four weeks to heal.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people with monkeypox to isolate at home until the scabs fall off and a new layer of skin has formed.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal. The virus can spread through contact with infected lesions, bodily fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials, such as towels and bed sheets.

Anyone can get monkeypox regardless of age, gender or sexuality.

On Friday, the Clark County School District it was notified by the Southern Nevada Health District of a confirmed case at Palo Verde High School.

Last week, the Southern Nevada Health District said that it had received nearly 3,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine. The health district said it knew of 24 monkeypox cases in Clark County.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
Arrest report: Woman was driving 78 mph before fatal crash on Strip
Arrest report: Woman was driving 78 mph before fatal crash on Strip
3
6-year-old in Amber Alert found safe
6-year-old in Amber Alert found safe
4
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
5
Flash flood advisory for part of Las Vegas region extended through Sunday night
Flash flood advisory for part of Las Vegas region extended through Sunday night
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy Bob Morris This lemon tree is surrounded by artificial grass, which can cause lots of ...
Bay laurel trees struggle with hot temperatures
By / RJ

Q: Our sweet bay laurel trees face east and are watered by a drip irrigation system on a separate line for trees only. Obviously, these trees are not doing well. They were originally 24-inch boxed trees planted in 2013. Our HOA contends they are close to the end of their lives, and they will be removed. Any ideas?