78°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

2.9K NV Energy customers without power Friday night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2023 - 9:40 pm
 
Updated August 18, 2023 - 9:46 pm
NV Energy headquarters in Las Vegas near West Sahara and Jones avenues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy headquarters in Las Vegas near West Sahara and Jones avenues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 2,900 NV Energy customers were without power as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the NV Energy outage website, the biggest outage was about 2,030 customers in Henderson just north of the 215 Beltway on Gibson Road. The power went out for unknown reasons around 8:10 p.m. and the estimated restoration time was 11:15 p.m.

Another large outage was about 730 customers just north of East Sahara Avenue along North 17th Street. The cause was listed as pole-mounted equipment failure. There was no estimated restoration time.

There were seven outher outages with the largets having 38 customers without power.

Earlier in the evening about 4,400 customers were without power in several scattered locations.

Customers are encouraged to ensure their mobile phone numbers are listed on their NV Energy account and to sign up for outage alerts through MyAccount.

Contact Marvn Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
Once-in-a-lifetime: Hilary poses catastrophic threat, forecasters say
Once-in-a-lifetime: Hilary poses catastrophic threat, forecasters say
2
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
3
Judge refuses to release Las Vegas telemarketer arrested in fraud case
Judge refuses to release Las Vegas telemarketer arrested in fraud case
4
Henderson man’s headless body was found by his mother, police say
Henderson man’s headless body was found by his mother, police say
5
Garoppolo, Raiders receivers have big day against Rams
Garoppolo, Raiders receivers have big day against Rams
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Las Vegas boy meets a tragic death on a minibike
LETTER: Las Vegas boy meets a tragic death on a minibike
LETTER: Tearing out grass, planting trees and water use
LETTER: Tearing out grass, planting trees and water use
LETTER: City wasting money on Badlands dispute
LETTER: City wasting money on Badlands dispute
LETTER: Joe Biden has my vote: Here’s why
LETTER: Joe Biden has my vote: Here’s why
EDITORIAL: Henderson baseball makes Nevada proud
EDITORIAL: Henderson baseball makes Nevada proud
20,000 grams of meth found in Las Vegas home
20,000 grams of meth found in Las Vegas home