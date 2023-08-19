2.9K NV Energy customers without power Friday night

About 2,900 NV Energy customers were without power as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.

NV Energy headquarters in Las Vegas near West Sahara and Jones avenues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the NV Energy outage website, the biggest outage was about 2,030 customers in Henderson just north of the 215 Beltway on Gibson Road. The power went out for unknown reasons around 8:10 p.m. and the estimated restoration time was 11:15 p.m.

Another large outage was about 730 customers just north of East Sahara Avenue along North 17th Street. The cause was listed as pole-mounted equipment failure. There was no estimated restoration time.

There were seven outher outages with the largets having 38 customers without power.

Earlier in the evening about 4,400 customers were without power in several scattered locations.

Customers are encouraged to ensure their mobile phone numbers are listed on their NV Energy account and to sign up for outage alerts through MyAccount.

