2 displaced by large house fire near downtown Las Vegas
Two people were displaced when a two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a home near downtown Las Vegas early Friday.
Two people were displaced after a fire caused heavy damage to a home near downtown Las Vegas early Friday.
Las Vegas Fire Department reported its crews responded about 12:50 a.m. to 1403 South 6th St. to reports of two houses on fire.
Arriving firefighters reported one very large single-story residence fully involved with flames. A second alarm was called, adding two engines and a truck to the call.
Firefighters used a defensive attack with large water streams to knock down the fire at 2:15 a.m.
The roof collapsed and the home sustained heavy damage. There was some minor damage to a yard next door, but no damage to a second home.
No injuries were reported and the two people displaced declined assistance from the American Red Cross.
The cause is under investigation.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.