2 girls missing in south Las Vegas Valley found safe

The missing juveniles were last seen late Wednesday afternoon in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Ashuntiana Bogus, 15, and Nariah Hanson, 5. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two girls who had gone missing in the south Las Vegas Valley have been found safe, Las Vegas police said Thursday afternoon.

Ashuntiana Bogus, 15, and Nariah Hanson, 6, were last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 10200 block of South Maryland Parkway and East Pyle Avenue.

