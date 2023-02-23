2 hospitalized after wrong way driver causes crash on 215 Beltway

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. and impairment was suspected, according to NHP.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A wrong way driver caused a head on collision on the 215 Beltway Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m., a white Nissan Sentra was driving the wrong way on the northern 215 Beltway and crashed head on with a grey Chevrolet Silverado, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

Wellman said both drivers were taken to University Medical Center and that the woman driving the Chevrolet was in critical condition. The man driving the vehicle going the wrong way was suspected of driving impaired.

Westbound traffic on the 215 was closed Wednesday afternoon and traffic was being diverted off at Sky Pointe Drive, according to Wellman.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.