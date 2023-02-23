42°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

2 hospitalized after wrong way driver causes crash on 215 Beltway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2023 - 6:04 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A wrong way driver caused a head on collision on the 215 Beltway Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m., a white Nissan Sentra was driving the wrong way on the northern 215 Beltway and crashed head on with a grey Chevrolet Silverado, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

Wellman said both drivers were taken to University Medical Center and that the woman driving the Chevrolet was in critical condition. The man driving the vehicle going the wrong way was suspected of driving impaired.

Westbound traffic on the 215 was closed Wednesday afternoon and traffic was being diverted off at Sky Pointe Drive, according to Wellman.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Light hail, snow reported day after windstorm batters Las Vegas Valley
Light hail, snow reported day after windstorm batters Las Vegas Valley
2
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
3
’A lot of people’ turned away as visitors crowd Red Rock Canyon
’A lot of people’ turned away as visitors crowd Red Rock Canyon
4
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
5
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash
1 dead, 7 injured in southeast Las Vegas valley crash
1 dead, 7 injured in southeast Las Vegas valley crash
Pedestrian fatally struck by multiple vehicles on I-15
Pedestrian fatally struck by multiple vehicles on I-15
Officer pulls driver out of burning car after Strip crash
Officer pulls driver out of burning car after Strip crash
Truck driver crashes on I-15, causing delays, NHP says
Truck driver crashes on I-15, causing delays, NHP says
NTSB releases detailed reports on crash that killed 9
NTSB releases detailed reports on crash that killed 9