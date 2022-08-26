100°F
2 injured in plane crash near Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2022 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated August 26, 2022 - 2:31 pm
An airplane with two people on board crashed between Henderson and Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An airplane with two people on board crashed between Henderson and Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An airplane with two people on board crashed between Henderson and Boulder City on Friday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Flight Design General Aviation GmbH crashed around 1:30 p.m. Two people were on board.

The small plane crashed just feet from Interstate 11, breaking through a fence that blocks entrance into the Townsite Solar area.

Both people suffered minor injuries, according to Boulder City Fire Department spokesperson Lisa LaPlante.

Around 2:30 p.m., Clark County firefighters and FAA investigators were probing the plane, testing gauges and controls. The plane suffered only minor damage when it struck the fence, and no solar equipment was damaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

