Local

2 injured when plane from Henderson lands in dry lake bed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 8:16 am
 
Updated August 10, 2023 - 11:07 am
Federal Aviation Administration

A plane landed Thursday morning in a dry lake bed near Jean, according to federal authorities.

The Remos GX landed around 6:40 a.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials said there were two people on board, and the plane had taken off from Henderson Executive Airport. The pilot reported engine issues.

A spokesperson for Harry Reid International Airport said the two people suffered minor injuries, but he did not have further details.

The plane was registered to a Henderson resident, according to the online registry.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

