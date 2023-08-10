2 injured when plane from Henderson lands in dry lake bed
A plane landed Thursday morning in a dry lake bed near Jean, according to federal authorities.
The Remos GX landed around 6:40 a.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Officials said there were two people on board, and the plane had taken off from Henderson Executive Airport. The pilot reported engine issues.
A spokesperson for Harry Reid International Airport said the two people suffered minor injuries, but he did not have further details.
The plane was registered to a Henderson resident, according to the online registry.
