62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local

2 killed in south central Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2021 - 10:14 am
 
Updated February 13, 2021 - 10:34 am
Police investigate a fatal crash Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Blvd. South and St. Rose ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Blvd. South and St. Rose Parkway. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash in the south central Las Vegas Valley left two people dead Saturday morning, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, happened at Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet sent about 10:05 a.m.

Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was pronounced dead after being flown to a hospital.

The Highway Patrol warned drivers to avoid the area and expect major delays while officials investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
2
Harrah’s introduces first-of-its-kind craps game on the Strip
Harrah’s introduces first-of-its-kind craps game on the Strip
3
Prosecutor: Video ties father, son to slaying of Las Vegas woman
Prosecutor: Video ties father, son to slaying of Las Vegas woman
4
Las Vegas hypnotist sued after tourist claims he was injured during show
Las Vegas hypnotist sued after tourist claims he was injured during show
5
Easing casino floor restrictions seen as move in right direction
Easing casino floor restrictions seen as move in right direction
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST