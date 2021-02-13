2 killed in south central Las Vegas Valley crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday morning in the south central Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a fatal crash Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Blvd. South and St. Rose Parkway. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash in the south central Las Vegas Valley left two people dead Saturday morning, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, happened at Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet sent about 10:05 a.m.

Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was pronounced dead after being flown to a hospital.

The Highway Patrol warned drivers to avoid the area and expect major delays while officials investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.