2 Las Vegas women die in crash on Southern California highway

Two Las Vegas women were killed this week in a crash about 100 miles south of the valley.

The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 40, in the area of Needles, California, the California Highway Patrol said.

The women were in a 2022 Jeep that unsafely cut off a Hyundai vehicle, the patrol said.

The Jeep’s back hit the Hyundai’s front, the patrol said. Both vehicles lost control, and the Jeep overturned.

The women — who the patrol said were not wearing seat belts — were identified as Wittney Beckstead, who was driving, and Makelika Schnose, 35.

Beckstead, 32, died at the scene, while Schnose later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, said the patrol, adding that alcohol was suspected as a “possible factor” in the crash.

The Arizona motorist in the Hyundai suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

