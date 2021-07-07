2 Las Vegas women killed in separate interstate crashes last week

Nevada Highway Patrol on Tuesday released more information on two fatal crashes last week, each of which left a woman dead. One was 28 years old. The other was 40.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Highway Patrol on Tuesday released more information on two fatal crashes last week, each of which left a woman dead.

The first crash happened at about 11 p.m. on June 30, on Interstate 15 just north of St. Rose Parkway. It involved a Jeep Patriot, according to Highway Patrol.

The Jeep was traveling northbound on I-15 when, for unknown reasons, it drifted out of its lane and into the left shoulder of the roadway.

Continuing north on the shoulder, the vehicle slammed head-on into an impact attenuator, also known as a crash cushion, which are designed to absorb a vehicle’s energy at impact and are typically placed in front of fixed structures near highways or construction sites.

At impact, the Jeep rotated and came to a rest halfway into the left-most travel lane, while still partially resting in the shoulder. Debris from the wreck caused damage to two vehicles traveling near the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep — since identified as Kelly Cover, 40, of Las Vegas — was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, according to Highway Patrol. It marked the 38th fatal crash and 46th fatality in the Highway Patrol’s Southern Nevada jurisdiction so far this year.

Second crash

The second crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 11 just north of Horizon Drive. It involved a Chevrolet Cruze and a semitrailer, according to Highway Patrol.

Before impact, the out-of-service semitrailer was parked on the right shoulder of southbound I-11. Orange reflectors were behind the back of the truck’s flatbed trailer, and the driver was outside of the vehicle, Highway Patrol stated.

For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet, which was traveling southbound, drifted out of the travel lanes and slammed into the back of the truck’s trailer, forcing the car underneath the flatbed.

The driver of the car — since identified as Alexis Gonzalez, 28, of Las Vegas — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

The car’s sole passenger was taken to Henderson Hospital with survivable injuries. The semitrailer’s driver was not injured.

It marked the 39th fatal crash and 47th fatality in the Highway Patrol’s Southern Nevada jurisdiction.