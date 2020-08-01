2 men killed in boat crash near Lake Havasu

A boat crash Friday evening on the Colorado River near Lake Havasu, Arizona, left two men dead, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men died in a boat crash Friday evening near Lake Havasu, Arizona, the Mohave County Sheriff’s office said.

About 7 p.m. Friday, officers from the Sheriff’s Office’s division of boating safety, the Lake Havasu Police Department, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office were called to the mouth of the Colorado River after a report of a boat collision, according to a news release.

The person who called 911 said that two boats had crashed and there were multiple people injured in the water, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived to the scene on boat, they found a “large debris field” with two men still in the water. The men were quickly found with severe injuries, and were taken to a Lake Havasu City Fire Department boat with medical personnel, the release said.

The two men died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Another man was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said. It was unclear on Saturday if impairment was a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation.

