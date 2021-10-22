83°F
2-month-old girl died from meth, coroner rules

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2021 - 4:50 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Friday that a 2-month-old girl died from meth toxicity in June.

Miley Jiminez of Las Vegas died June 23 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from toxic effects of meth, according to the coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

In a July request for information, Las Vegas police said they were not investigating the girl’s death. The department could not be reached Friday for further information.

A report from the Department of Family Services said the family had two prior cases with Child Protective Services before Miley was born. In 2010 and 2018, the family was placed under supervision after an allegation of neglect was confirmed. In both cases, one parent was given sole custody of a child in the home.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter

