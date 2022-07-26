84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

2 other victims of North Las Vegas plane crash identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2022 - 7:16 pm
 
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Veg ...
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Vegas Airport, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Authorities say several people are dead after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the two other people killed in an airplane collision at the North Las Vegas airport.

They were Anthony Chiaramonti, 40, of Las Vegas, and Zachary Rainey, 46.

Rainey, of North Las Vegas, was previously described as a flight instructor.

The men were in a Cessna 172 that crashed with a Piper PA-46 when both single-engine aircraft were mid-air and attempting to land on runways parallel to one another about noon July 17, according to federal authorities.

Donald Stuart Goldberg, 82, and Carol Scanlon, 76, both of Las Vegas, were aboard the Piper, which the man was piloting, the coroner’s office said.

The crash was being probed by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

An aviation nonprofit, which conducted an early analysis of aircraft tracking data and air traffic control recordings, indicated that the crash may have been caused by a pilot lining up on the wrong runway.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
Another pro football team comes to Las Vegas
2
Storm, flooding in northwest Arizona could spread to Las Vegas on Monday
Storm, flooding in northwest Arizona could spread to Las Vegas on Monday
3
CCSD offers plan on mask-wearing, distance learning as classes return
CCSD offers plan on mask-wearing, distance learning as classes return
4
Students, parents weigh in on early start times in Clark County schools
Students, parents weigh in on early start times in Clark County schools
5
‘I always felt very safe there. Not anymore.’: Strip tourists express new worries
‘I always felt very safe there. Not anymore.’: Strip tourists express new worries
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST