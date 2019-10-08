2 pedestrians hit by vehicle, injured near downtown Las Vegas

Lt. David Gordon said the crash occurred near Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Police are investigating.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were hit by a vehicle Monday night near downtown Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, the crash occurred near Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

Police are investigating.

