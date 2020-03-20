2 pedestrians injured, 1 critically, by vehicle in southeast valley

Motorists should avoid East Warm Springs Road near Bruce Street in Las Vegas Friday due to an accident with two injuries.

2 pedestrians hit by vehicle on East Warm Springs at Bruce (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police closed a roadway in southeast Las Vegas early Friday after two male pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.

Officers responded to East Warm Springs Road at Bruce Street, near South Spencer Street, just after 6 a.m. Regional Transportation Commission traffic cameras showed all lanes of Warm Springs Road were closed near the scene. Commuters were advised to find alternative routes.

The initial details were that two men were in the street and were hit, said Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra. Both were being transported to the hospital and one was in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.