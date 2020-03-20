2 pedestrians injured, 1 critically, in southeast valley street

Motorists should avoid East Warm Springs Road near Bruce Street in Las Vegas Friday due to an accident with two injuries.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police closed a roadway in southeast Las Vegas Friday when two male pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.

Officers responded to East Warm Springs Road at Bruce Street, near South Spencer Street, just after 6 a.m. Regional Transportation Commission traffic cameras showed all lanes of Warm Springs Road were closed. Commuters are advised to find a different route.

The initial details were that two men were in the street and were hit, said Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra. Both were being transported to the hospital and one was in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.