2 people injured in 3-car crash in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were taken to University Medical Center after a three-car crash in the central valley early Friday morning.

About 1:40 a.m., police responded to the area of South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue for reports of a three-car crash and rollover, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

The two people taken to UMC suffered only minor injuries, Matchko said. Police believe one of the people taken to UMC might have been impaired, he said.

No further details of the crash were immediately available.