2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport, authorities say

Crews were responding to a plane crash Sunday at the North Las Vegas Airport.

The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An open house was held Tuesday at the North Las Vegas Airport to show off their recent $2 million remodel and celebrate their inclusion into the Air Elite network. The upgrade project included new flooring, furniture, paint and wall art, among other changes. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two planes collided Sunday at the North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said.

A single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172, with two people aboard each aircraft, collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport at about noon, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the statement said. “The Piper crashed into in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate the crash.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone aboard the planes survived the crash.

“At this time it is still very preliminary and I’m unable to confirm any deaths,” North Las Vegas police officer Alexander Cuevas wrote in an email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.