2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport, authorities say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2022 - 1:50 pm
 
Updated July 17, 2022 - 2:29 pm
The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Two planes collided Sunday at the North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said.

A single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172, with two people aboard each aircraft, collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport at about noon, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the statement said. “The Piper crashed into in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate the crash.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone aboard the planes survived the crash.

“At this time it is still very preliminary and I’m unable to confirm any deaths,” North Las Vegas police officer Alexander Cuevas wrote in an email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

