2 rescued from wash as rain covers Las Vegas Valley

Two people were rescued from the Las Vegas Wash Wednesday morning as widespread rainfall covered the Las Vegas Valley.

Two people were rescued from the Las Vegas Wash about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday as widespread rainfall covered the Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said the two were rescued from the wash near Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard. Both were uninjured. No other details were released.

Two people rescued from the wash with flowing water near Pecos Rd & Lake Mead Blvd in unincorporated @ClarkCountyNV , @LasVegasFD E108, E8 responded along with @NLVFireDept . Both people out & ok. Units cleared the scene. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 20, 2019

All emergency agencies are advising people to avoid going in or near the various washes in the valley.

Flood Advisory for the Las #Vegas Valley! Flood control structures are doing their job, with lots of water running through the washes! Stay away from washes and detention basins! #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/fPlRiCLUtS — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 20, 2019

The rain was affecting road conditions all across the valley during the morning commute.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported at least 20 crashes during the rush hours while Metropolitan Police were handling nearly as many, including several in the McCarran International Airport connector tunnels.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe said light rain began about 5 a.m., moving in from the southwest and spreading across the valley.

Boulder City had the most rain in the 12 hours ending at 5 a.m., with 1.7 inches while Henderson had a half-inch in the same time period, Boothe said. The northwest valley received from 0.10 to 0.30 of an inch. The rest of the valley had 0.20 of an inch or less.

The forecast for Las Vegas has rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be southeast from 5 to 15 mph.

Rain showers are likely into Wednesday evening, with a chance of rain after midnight. The overnight lows will be 42 to 47. Southeast winds will be up to 10 mph.

Light rainfall started well before midnight Tuesday in parts of Las Vegas while the major impact was being felt along the Colorado River Valley.

💧 As of 8 AM, Las #Vegas has already broken the #rain record for the date – with rain still falling! #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/fFZal5HMbP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 20, 2019

A Winter Storm Warning above 6000ft thru THURS & a Flash Flood Watch continuing into this afternoon: its a kitchen sink of weather today! Dont forgot an umbrella, leave early if traveling, & prepare for winter in higher elevations as wet weather impacts your day #cawx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/cq3kEdStXU — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 20, 2019

Power outages

In Clark County, there were 2,791 NV Energy customers without power in 95 outage areas as of 9:35 a.m., down from 5,100 out as of 7:15 a.m.

The outage with the most people not having power was in ZIP code 89014, east of U.S. Highway 95 on the east side of the valley, with 2,035 customers.

There are crews out restoring power, working as quickly and as safely as they can, said NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht.

Snowfall up to 18 inches

Snow for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range is expected to begin to fall Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

“The Sheep Range has probably had some snow, but we don’t have a way to confirm it at night,” Morgan said. “The cameras on Mount Charleston are dark and it doesn’t look like they’ve had snow yet.”

Morgan said a winter storm warning still in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Snow may be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon with accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Highs will be 41 to 44 in Mount Charleston and 53 to 56 at Red Rock. Southeast winds will range from 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

On Wednesday night, rain and snow is likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Accumulation will generally be 2 to 4 inches with total accumulation up to 18 inches.

He said the forecast as of 3 a.m. was for 10 to 18 inches of snow by the storm’s end with the heaviest snow above 7,500 feet.

Caution advised

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said Tuesday that the first dose of snow in the mountains could bring crowds to the Mount Charleston area this week.

“Thankfully this is going to be midweek, so I don’t think we’ll be seeing too much traffic, but it’s still going to attack people who are curious to see snow,” he said. “We just ask that people pay attention.”

In snowy weather, cars need to be outfitted with snow chains, all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive for the Lee and Kyle canyons, he said. Those heading up the mountain need to park completely off of the road or in a marked parking spot to avoid being towed or getting a ticket.

People should also make sure they have a full tank of gas and a fully charged cellphone, and carry blankets and snacks in case their car breaks down, he said. If the weather comes down hard, there will be troopers and signs warning drivers at the base of the mountain.

Vehicles that get stuck or are unprepared for winter weather become a hindrance during the snow-removal process. Anyone planning a trip to Mount Charleston is encouraged to check the NHP Twitter page at @nhpsoutherncomm, gomtcharleston.com or the Nevada Department of Transportation website for the latest updates on road conditions and chain/AWD requirements, the Highway Patrol said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.