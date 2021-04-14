58°F
2 taken to hospital after house fire north of downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2021 - 3:27 am
 
Two people were hospitalized after a house fire near downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas firefighters responded about 2:05 a.m. to 705 North 17th St., near Bruce Street and East Bonanza Road, according to an email. Smoke was evident when Las Vegas Fire Department crews arrived and the fire in a single story house was quickly knocked down.

One of three occupants was taken to University Medical Center for burns. A second was later taken to UMC for complaints of smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting three displaced victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

