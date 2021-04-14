2 taken to hospital after house fire north of downtown Las Vegas

Two people were hospitalized after a house fire near downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas firefighters responded about 2:05 a.m. to 705 North 17th St., near Bruce Street and East Bonanza Road, according to an email. Smoke was evident when Las Vegas Fire Department crews arrived and the fire in a single story house was quickly knocked down.

One of three occupants was taken to University Medical Center for burns. A second was later taken to UMC for complaints of smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting three displaced victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

