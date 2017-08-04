2 teens injured in auto-pedestrian accident in west Las Vegas

Two teenagers were injured in a crash Friday morning in the western valley.

A traffic camera at Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive shows where two teenagers were injured in a crash Friday morning.

Two teenagers were injured in a crash Friday morning in the western valley.

The vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash happened about 5:20 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive, police said.

Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said both pedestrians appeared to be about 14 or 15 years old. One had minor injuries. The other was taken to University Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Westbound Tropicana was closed at Durango while police investigated, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.